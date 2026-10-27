Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: IMD Warns Of Severe 'Cyclonic Storm', Schools, Colleges Shut; Check Advisory
Cyclonic storm Arnab will bring heavy rain to West Bengal districts from October 28 to 30, warns the India Meteorological Department.
Cyclonic storm 'Arnab' is likely to bring heavy rain in several districts of West Bengal from October 28-30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while advising fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from Monday, as squally winds will prevail over the region, and warned of possible landslides in the sub-Himalayan district of Darjeeling in the wake of the cyclone.
The weather system, which lay over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will gradually intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, the IMD said in a bulletin.
Light to moderate rain will occur over some districts of south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata from October 27-30, it said.
Heavy rainfall is also likely from October 28-30 in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia in south Bengal, the bulletin said.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could receive heavy rain on October 29 and October 30, it said. Squally winds will prevail along and off the West Bengal coast from October 27-29, with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, occasionally gusting to 55 kmph.
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Live Tracker And All You Need To Know
Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28 with winds up to 125 kmph and gusts of 140 kmph, says IMD.
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Schools Shut In Odisha And Andaman-Nicobar
While the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday, the Odisha government shuttered schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in six southern Odisha districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur on October 28 and 29.
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: NDRF On Standby
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed the meeting that they have deployed teams, with additional teams on standby. "Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, along with their ships and aircraft, have been kept ready. Indian Coast Guard has so far shepherded multiple ships/boats to jetties/shore, and the remaining ships have been alerted to return to the coast," a government statement said.
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Sea Fishing Prohibited
The eastern coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh closed schools, prohibited sea fishing and kept rescue teams on standby, stepping up precautionary measures ahead of severe Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall on Wednesday to ensure "zero loss of life and minimal damage to infrastructure".
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Cyclonic Storm Arnab
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal has moved westward and has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.
It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph gusting up to 140 kmph by the forenoon of October 28, it said.
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