South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

South Africa will take on Australia in the third Test of the three-match series from Tuesday, October 27, at Newlands in Cape Town. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will be aiming to win the decider.
Australia won the opening Test in Durban, but South Africa bounced back in the second match at St George's Park in Gqeberha, securing an innings-and-31-run victory to level the series.
South African captain Temba Bavuma played a key role in the second Test, scoring 179 runs in the first innings. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada also played important roles with the ball as the hosts bowled Australia out for 99 in their first innings before completing the win.
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South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Quick Glance
Tour
Australia tour of South Africa, 2026
Format
Test cricket
Match
3rd Test
Date
October 27, 2026
Start Time
1:00 p.m. IST
Live Telecast And Streaming
Fancode app, Eurosport TV Network
Venue
Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Date and Time
The third Test between Australia and South Africa begins on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (IST). The toss will be held at 1:30 p.m.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Venue
The third Test between Australia and South Africa will be played at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Live Telecast in India
The South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV Network in India.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming in India
The South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India.
South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Squads
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (injured), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster
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