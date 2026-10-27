Caught On Camera: 'Well Of Death' Stunt Goes Wrong; Woman Rider Suffers Burn Injuries As Bike Catches Fire

A woman rider suffered burn injuries after her motorcycle caught fire while she was performing stunts inside a 'well of death' at a Durga Puja fair in Jamshedpur on Sunday night, triggering panic among spectators.

The incident took place at the fair organised on the Burmamines Durga Puja ground. The woman has been admitted to hospital, but there is no official word yet on her condition, NDTV reported.

Jamshedpur police are investigating the case.

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A video of the incident, filmed by people watching the show, has gone viral on social media. It shows flames engulfing the motorcycle inside the wooden cylindrical structure, where riders circle the walls at high speed.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was riding at high speed inside the well when smoke began pouring out of the bike's engine. Within moments, the vehicle was surrounded by flames.

Reports said she lost control of the motorcycle and fell into the lower part of the structure, about 20 feet below the spectators' gallery, and sustained burns.

Spectators standing on the upper platform rushed towards the narrow stairs to get out, creating a situation resembling a stampede, according to NDTV.

Some people continued to record videos on their mobile phones even as the fire spread.

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Workers and staff at the fair acted quickly to douse the flames, using water and soil. The fire was brought under control before it could spread to the wooden structure of the well.

What caused the fire is not yet known. Police have not said whether the organisers had the permissions required for the stunt show, or whether safety arrangements at the venue will be examined.

'Well of death' shows, in which riders perform stunts on motorcycles and cars along the vertical walls of a wooden drum, are a regular attraction at fairs during the festive season.

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