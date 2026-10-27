Roadside Scam In Mumbai? Man Blocks Car, Claims His Toes Were Run Over; Demands Rs 6,000 | Viral Post

In a post going viral on social media, a Mumbai man alleged a suspicious roadside encounter in which a two-wheeler rider accused him of running over his toes with his car and demanded Rs 6,000 for medical compensation.

The motorist, who was driving his twin children home from school, stated that the accused later reduced the demand to Rs 1,000 after a police jeep arrived at the scene.

In the now viral post on X, the man described the incident, which took place near Anmol Fortune, alleging that the rider tried to block his car before accusing him of causing an injury. The person clarified that although he could not conclusively establish that the incident was a scam, the circumstances raised serious suspicions.

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According to the motorist, the confrontation began when the man on the two-wheeler suddenly approached his vehicle and started banging on his car window. The motorist stated that he asked the rider to wait until they reached a safer, level stretch of road as they were travelling uphill.

Once there, the rider allegedly attempted to push his two-wheeler in front of the car. The motorist maintained that the two vehicles had not come into contact, however, the rider allegedly began shouting that the car's wheel had run over his toes.

The rider allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 in cash to cover medical expenses without explaining to the motorist how he had arrived at that amount. The motorist stated in the post that he repeatedly told the rider that his twin children were inside the car and asked him not to put his hands or face through the window.

He added that the rider continued to insist that he step out of the vehicle but the motorist said that he refused to leave the car, prioritising his children's safety amid the confrontation.

The situation took a turn when a police jeep arrived at the scene, according to the motorist's account on X. He said that he explained the situation to a police officer who asked both the parties to head to a nearby police station.

However, the rider changed his stance immediately and instead of proceeding to the police station, he asked the motorist to transfer Rs 1,000 to his UPI account.

The motorist stated that he asked the rider to show him the injury so he could photograph it. However, with his children still inside the car, he transferred the Rs 1,000 in order to put an end to the confrontation.

The person urged other motorists to not let intimidation pressure them into making payments, advising people to prioritise their family's safety, seek police assistance and document such incidents when it is safe to do so.

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