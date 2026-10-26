Instagram Sextortion Scams On The Rise? KnotDating CEO Shares Screenshots To Warn Others

Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of dating platform KnotDating, has warned users about a possible sextortion scam after an account posing as a woman messaged him on Instagram.

Singh said he suspected something was off right away but kept chatting on purpose, to see how the scam would play out. He later shared the full chat as screenshots on X, saying this would help others spot the same signs.

The account, using the handle “jain_056_divya” began with a simple “Hii” late at night, followed by small talk like “How are you” and “Where are you from.” Singh said he was from Gurgaon. The account said she was from Jaipur and later gave a more specific area, Pratap Nagar. When Singh asked what she did for work, she first said “Business,” and later, when pushed further, said it was a “beauty parlour business.”

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Vague Answers, Quick Push To WhatsApp

When Singh asked directly why she had messaged him, whether there was a specific reason or it was random, the reply was vague, “Just asehi friendship krne ke liye,” meaning just for casual friendship. She also shared her age as 25, and Singh, in turn, shared his own age as 36. Soon after, the account began asking what Singh was doing at that moment and pushed to move the chat to WhatsApp, saying she didn't use Instagram much. Singh noted this was odd, since her profile also had no posts at all.

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When Singh pointed out the empty profile, she repeated the same line about not using Instagram and asked him to message her on WhatsApp instead. She also shared a phone number with him. Soon after, she appeared to send something through the chat, but it showed as “Attachment Unavailable,” meaning the content had either been removed or could not be shared.

Singh Kept Testing Her Answers

As the chat went on, Singh deflected the coversation by, saying he was chatting from a laptop and that his phone was charging, while she kept asking him to switch to his phone. He also asked her where exactly in Jaipur she stayed, and whether she lived with her parents, simple questions that are often used to check if a profile is real.

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Sextortion Scam Alert

Singh's post is a reminder of common warning signs in such scams: a stranger messaging out of nowhere, vague or shifting answers, a quick push to move off Instagram and onto WhatsApp, and personal questions about where someone lives. He said what looks like a friendly chat at first can later turn into blackmail, and urged people to stay alert to these patterns.

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