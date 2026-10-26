Tata Consumer Products Q2 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates; Margin Expands To 14%

Tata Consumer Products has reported a 16.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 469.3 crore for the second quarter of FY27, beating the estimate of Rs 469 crore. Net profit stood at Rs 404.46 crore in the year-ago period.Revenue rose 14% to Rs 5,661 crore from Rs 4,966 crore a year earlier, ahead of the estimate of Rs 5,583 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 19.7% to Rs 804 crore from Rs 671 crore. The figure was higher than the estimate of Rs 769 crore.EBITDA margin expanded to 14.2% from 13.5% a year earlier, beating the estimate of 13.8%.

Tata Consumer Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14% to Rs 5,661 crore vs Rs 4,966 crore

EBITDA up 19.7% to Rs 804 crore vs Rs 671 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 13.5%

Net profit up 16.2% to Rs 469 crore vs Rs 404 crore

Vs Estimates

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Net profit: Rs 469.3 crore vs est. Rs 469 crore

Revenue: Rs 5,661 crore vs est. Rs 5,583 crore

EBITDA: Rs 804 crore vs est. Rs 769 crore

EBITDA margin: 14.2% vs est. 13.8%

Segment Performance

India business revenue up 17% YoY to Rs 3,666 crore

India business EBIT up 14% YoY to Rs 409 crore

International business revenue up 6% YoY to Rs 1,370 crore

International business EBIT up 23% YoY to Rs 182 crore

The company recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 7.37 crore during Q2, relating to an adjustment in 'contingent consideration paid on a business acquisition'.

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