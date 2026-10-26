Diljit Dosanjh Hints At Surprise Interview, Is He Returning To Koffee With Karan 9?

Diljit Dosanjh has left fans curious with a recent revelation, sparking speculation about what he may have planned next.

During an Instagram Live session, Diljit revealed that he has agreed to make an exception for one interview this year. The singer-actor said he received an offer from a show that is wrapping up its run for the year, which led him to accept the opportunity.

Dosanjh also clarified that he is not planning to participate in any other interviews this year. Speaking about the offer, he said, “I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it.”

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He further teased fans about the appearance, adding, “So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year.”

Is Diljit Returning To Koffee With Karan 9?

Diljit did not identify the show during the live interaction. However, his reference to its final show of the year has led fans to connect his comments with Koffee With Karan 9, which is currently airing its ninth and final season.

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If the speculation proves correct, the appearance would mark Diljit's return to Karan Johar's chat show after several years. He was previously seen on Koffee With Karan Season 6, where he appeared alongside rapper Badshah.

Koffee With Karan 9 Features Star-Studded Line-Up

Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiered on October 14, with Salman Khan appearing in the opening episode. Karisma Kapoor also made a special appearance during the episode.

The second episode featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who appeared together on the couch as a married couple and discussed their relationship with Karan Johar.

The upcoming third episode is set to feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor will also appear as a surprise guest.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura World Tour

Meanwhile, Diljit is continuing with the India leg of his Aura World Tour. The singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, followed by a concert in Ahmedabad on November 21.

With the singer yet to reveal the name of the show, fans will have to wait for further details about his upcoming interview.

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