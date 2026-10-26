Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans At Jalsa Amid Recent Bomb Threat Email, Abhishek Bachchan Joins Him

There's a reason why Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following across all age groups. The ‘Shahenshah' of Bollywood continues to maintain his beloved Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, giving hundreds of admirers a chance to catch a glimpse of him.

This Sunday was no different. Despite recent health concerns and a bomb threat, the veteran actor stepped out to greet his fans, staying true to a tradition that has continued for years.

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Rocking a multicoloured printed jacket with white pants and pink bandana, the 84-year-old actor waved to the enthusiastic crowd gathered outside his Juhu residence. He was accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who stayed close to him throughout the brief interaction.

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The appearance came amid heightened security following a recent bomb threat email allegedly targeting the veteran actor. Mumbai Police personnel were deployed near his residence as fans gathered for their weekly glimpse of the star.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Visit Comes After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat email was reportedly received by a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Friday. According to reports, the email contained threats directed at Amitabh Bachchan, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and several educational institutions.

Following the communication, Mumbai Police launched an investigation to determine its origin and assess the nature of the threat. Further details are awaited, including whether Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, or his other bungalow, Prateeksha, was specifically mentioned.

Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan informed his followers that he had been advised by medical professionals to take some time off and rest. In a post shared on X, the actor apologised to his followers for being unable to write as usual.

“I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything...” he wrote.

In another post on his Tumblr blog on Friday, Bachchan reflected on his recovery and the need to give his body adequate rest.

“Yet more rest needed … adjusting... thinking and wondering... the human body and its uniqueness,” the post read.

Amitabh Bachchan's Professional Front

Currently busy hosting the popular quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2. Co-starring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, the sequel is expected to continue the story established in Kalki 2898 AD, which blends mythology and science fiction in a dystopian future.

The film is expected to further explore the story of SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, and the characters' efforts to protect the child.

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