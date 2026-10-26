'Sounds Like Kun Faya Kun': AR Rahman Criticised For 'Qawwali-Like' Ramayana Song Mangal Rang

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is gearing up for its grand theatrical release, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement around the film. Amid the growing anticipation, the makers released a new song, Mangal Rang, on Sunday. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Mangal Rang celebrates the divine love and sacred union of Lord Rama and Maa Sita. The song captures their relationship and journey together in the much-awaited mythological saga.

However, shortly after its release, the track became a topic of debate on X (formerly Twitter). Several users criticised its musical style and described it to have a qawwali-like sound, while others compared it to Rahman's popular song Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar.

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Some listeners also alleged similarities with a Tamil song and questioned whether the composition was suitable for a film based on the Ramayana.

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What Are Social Media Users Saying About Mangal Rang?

“Qawwali in Ramayana. AR Rahman never fails to disappoint,” read a comment.

Another user drew comparisons with Kun Faya Kun, writing, “Mangal Rang from “Ramayana” has clear similarities to A.R. Rahman's “Kun Faya Kun” the chorus, the singing style, the spiritual lift, the overall architecture. Imagine a Sufi style song attached to Bhagavan Ram and Sita Maa... Is it a deliberate callback? Or an older formula given new packaging?”

“Another absolute disaster track “Mangal Rang” from Namit Malhotra and the #Ramayana team and A.R. Rahman. The divine voice of Shreya Ghoshal and still deliver something this lifeless? What an utter disappointment!” an individual commented.

An account remarked, “This song sounds more like Kun faya Kun, they must have used more of Veena, Sitar, Mridnang and Tabla and Sanskrit words should have been used in the lyrics as it's about Ramayana. The disappointing thing is that the lyrics have “Tu tera mera” Godliness is completely missing.”

“Disappointing!! AR Rahman was the worst choice as music director for this movie. This sounds more like a qawwali. Heavily inspired by his prior work in Rockstar/Jodha Akbar. Very “Kun faya kun” vibes. Rahman did the same mediocre job with Chhaava as well. Ajay-Atul or Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy would have done justice to the music that this movie deserves,” said a user.

Another X user expressed disappointment with the music and wrote, “Personally, I can't stand listening to Kun Faya Kun. Now AR Rahman has turned a song dedicated to Bhagwan Ram into Sufi song, just like Kun Faya Kun. What the hell.”

All About Ramayana

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The mythological saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

It features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will take on the role of Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first instalment of the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027 or 2028.

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