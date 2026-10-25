'Band Kar Do Bhai’: Why A Fan Wants Samay Raina To End 'India’s Got Latent’

The latest discussion around India's Got Latent has drawn attention from viewers online.

A Reddit user on the Samay Raina subreddit has asked comedian Samay Raina to consider ending India's Got Latent while it is still remembered positively. In a post titled “Let Latent rest in peace - Samay bhai,” the user said they believed Raina or someone from his team would come across the discussion.

The user criticised the latest episode, saying MC Stan made little contribution, while Madhur and Bala also had limited involvement. They noted that the three had delivered stronger performances on other shows and felt their presence did not have the same impact on India's Got Latent.

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The post also questioned whether the latest episode matched the energy viewers have previously associated with the show.

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Viewer Questions Show's Changing Format

The Reddit user argued that India's Got Latent has become more cautious because of the attention and scrutiny surrounding it. According to the post, the makers appear to be trying to remain politically correct, which the user felt was affecting the entertainment value.

The user acknowledged that Raina has to deal with considerable attention around the programme but said the format should not be stretched unnecessarily. They described the show as good and suggested leaving it on a positive note rather than allowing it to lose its impact.

Fans Defend India's Got Latent's Popularity

Several Reddit users offered a different perspective. One commenter pointed out that India's Got Latent continues to attract strong viewership and has frequently appeared in Netflix's Top 10. The user described it as a money-making property for Raina, suggesting that its popularity makes it unlikely that he would stop the show at this stage.

Another commenter discussed the difference between watching the programme live and viewing its edited episodes online. According to the user, the live audience experience is particularly strong, while extensive editing may affect how the episodes come across on screen.

The commenter referred to a friend who attended the Nawazuddin episode and said the live experience was reportedly much better.

Fans Discuss MC Stan's Role In Episode

Other comments focused on the way the latest episode was presented. One Reddit user claimed that the camera remained focused on only three people for much of the episode, while another felt that MC Stan ended up leading several of the conversations.

Meanwhile, another commenter suggested that Raina may already have several upcoming episodes planned. The user also pointed to Raina's earlier indication that he intends to continue with the show.

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