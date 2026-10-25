'Finding My Identity Took 10 To 15 years': Hariharan On The Struggles Behind His Success And His Wife's Crucial Role

Singer Hariharan's musical journey has been shaped by personal loss, years of dedicated practice and a willingness to explore different musical traditions.

In a conversation with storyteller and journalist Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview, he reflected on his childhood, the importance of developing an individual style, his advice to young musicians and the role his wife, Lalitha, played in his career.

His Early Years And Musical Roots

Growing up around Matunga and Dadar in Mumbai, Hariharan was exposed to diverse musical traditions. While Matunga, often called "Mini Madras", offered a strong South Indian cultural influence, his education at Don Bosco High School introduced him to Western ballads. He also developed an appreciation for Marathi Natya Sangeet through performances at Shivaji Mandir.

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Carnatic music shaped his musical and spiritual foundation. He highlighted its structured approach, with an emphasis on rhythm, notation and composition, as well as its deep roots in devotion and temple traditions.

Losing Father At Eight

Hariharan lost his father at the age of eight following complications related to diabetes and kidney failure. He subsequently moved in with his maternal grandparents, while his mother took responsibility for managing the music school.

The loss left him quiet and introspective, prompting him to temporarily step away from music.

Finding His Place In Music

Hariharan excelled academically, winning a gold medal in Zoology during his Junior B.Sc. studies. However, his growing passion for Hindustani classical music took priority. He began dedicating eight hours a day to riyaz, often practising without looking at the clock, and eventually failed his Senior B.Sc. Chemistry examination.

His free-spirited outlook during the 1970s also encouraged him to follow his instincts rather than conform to expectations. Finding his own place in the music industry took another 10 to 15 years of effort and experimentation.

Music As A Natural Healer

For Hariharan, singing is a way to express emotions and connect with the soul. Explaining aakar, he compared vocal expression to a child calling out to its mother with love and devotion.

He believes music can be a natural healer and encourages people to express their emotions without fear. For him, technique becomes meaningful when it communicates genuine feeling.

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Advice For Young Musicians

Hariharan believes musicians should develop their own style rather than imitate others. He describes music as an artist's identity card, reflecting their personality and individuality.

He encourages young singers to study the fundamentals of music, understand its grammar and practise consistently. Talent alone, he believes, is not enough; discipline, patience and guidance from experienced musicians are equally important.

His Wife's Influence On His Music

Hariharan's wife, Lalitha, has been an important influence throughout their 42-year marriage. At one stage, he faced pressure to choose between ghazals, film songs and other musical styles.

Lalitha suggested combining these genres on one stage instead of limiting himself to a single form. Her idea helped inspire Soul India, a project that brought different musical styles together and allowed Hariharan to embrace his versatility.

Her encouragement helped him see his varied musical interests as a strength rather than a conflict.

Family And A Life Of Gratitude

Hariharan's family also reflects a range of creative interests. His son Akshay works in electronic music, while his other son, Karan, is an actor. Akshay and his wife, Amrita, have twins, Ahaan and Arya.

Looking back, Hariharan expressed gratitude for his family, his marriage and the opportunities music has brought him. His journey highlights the importance of staying grounded, continuing to learn and remaining true to oneself.

ALSO READ: A Life In Music: Hariharan On The Legends, Lessons And Moments That Defined His Career

Watch The Full Interview Here:

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