Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Film Sees A Sharp Drop

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, saw a drop in its box office earnings on Day 2. The romantic thriller recorded lower collections compared to its opening day.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran earned Rs 10.46 lakh in gross collection across 464 shows, according to TrackTollywood. The film sold 4,044 tickets across 275 theatres in 142 cities, registering an overall occupancy of 5%. The average ticket price stood at Rs 259.

The film witnessed a 34% drop in its Day 2 collection compared with Rs 15.86 lakh earned on its opening day. After two days, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 26.32 lakh.

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Shows-wise Collection

Afternoon shows contributed the highest share to Tu Hai Meri Kiran's Day 2 collection at Rs 3.48 lakh, accounting for 33.3% of the total. Evening shows followed with Rs 3.29 lakh, while night shows contributed Rs 2.05 lakh. Morning shows added Rs 1.58 lakh, and late-night shows recorded Rs 6,090, the report stated.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's Day 2 earnings with Rs 3.52 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 2.29 lakh. Haryana recorded Rs 1.59 lakh, while Delhi contributed Rs 44,600.

Rajasthan added Rs 42,120 to the day's collection, followed by Karnataka at Rs 39,400. Telangana registered Rs 36,637, while Madhya Pradesh earned Rs 34,940.

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Gujarat contributed Rs 33,538, followed by Punjab with Rs 26,318. Jharkhand recorded Rs 12,890, while Chhattisgarh and Odisha added Rs 9,840 and Rs 9,111, respectively.

Bihar contributed Rs 8,290, followed by Himachal Pradesh at Rs 4,700. Chandigarh recorded Rs 2,240, while Uttarakhand earned Rs 1,630. Goa registered no collection on Day 2.

About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film follows Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer who moves into a new home with her husband Reyan (Ankit Gupta).

Kiran discovers an old phone that connects her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who is living in 2016 while she is in 2026. As they communicate across the two timelines, Samar starts using Kiran's knowledge of the future for his own benefit.

His behaviour soon turns controlling, while Kiran also faces problems in her marriage and personal life. As Samar begins changing events in the past, his actions start affecting Kiran's present.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. It was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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