Ramayana 'Mangal Rang’ X Reviews: 'Pure Magic' To 'Soulful Fans Hail Ranbir-Sai Chemistry And A.R. Rahman’s Music

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled Mangal Rang, a soulful new song that captures the love and bond between Lord Ram and Mata Sita.
Mangal Rang celebrates the bond between Lord Rama and Maa Sita and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The 2-minute-and-25-second track features music composed by A.R. Rahman, while Dr Kumar Vishwas has written the Hindi lyrics.
The Hindi version features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindavi have lent their voices to the Tamil version, while Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant have sung the Telugu rendition. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende feature on the Kannada version, with Naresh Iyer and Amrita Rajan providing vocals for the Malayalam version.
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Ramayana Mangal Rang X Review
Fans have praised Mangal Rang for its soulful music, beautiful visuals and Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's chemistry. One fan called their bond “pure” and “divine,” while another said the song is “easily the best” from the Ramayana album. Arijit Singh's vocals and the soothing Tamil version also won praise.
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Just saw the video of ‘MANGAL RANG' Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have portrayed RAM and SITA exactly as we would have imagined them. The innocence of RAM and the purity of SITA are beautifully evident. Best wishes to the entire team. A BLOCKBUSTER, in my opinion! #Ramayana https://t.co/wOCxtcuZnX— परितोष सिंह राणा (@ParitoshRana07) October 25, 2026
RAM ❤️ SIYA ????????✨ A love so pure, a bond so divine, and a chemistry that touches the soul.????❤️ Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi are making us fall in love with Lord Ram and Mata Sita all over again. ???????? #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #SaiPallavi https://t.co/ypb0JISclr— ????k̷᭕ᬁ????️ (@jawaiji_) October 25, 2026
#SaiPallavi and #RanbirKapoor in the new Mangal Rang song has completely got the essence of Shri Ram and Maa Sita! Thanks @niteshtiwari22 This looks promising! My fav part. The way they have beautifully captured the love between Ram and Sita in Ayodhya and during Vanvaas! ???????? #Ramayana— Annihilator ???? (@Gargi16191) October 25, 2026
The vocals, the actors and the visuals are????✨ #Ramayana|#SaiPallavi|#Ranbir https://t.co/ainHBYQtSB— ???????????????????????? ????ᴿᵃᵐᵃʸᵃⁿᵃ (@HarshaDHFY28) October 25, 2026
Mangal rang is easily the best song from the ramayana album, totally OBSESSED!???????? #arijitsingh #ShreyaGhoshal https://t.co/KIkcxkyrWO— kjana18 (@kjana18253108) October 25, 2026
Start your day with a soulful song today. Mangal Rang from #Ramayana is out now. Rate the song out of 10... https://t.co/FBBNMX3BQJ— MR. SP (@Lonely_Prabhhh) October 25, 2026
this part of mangal rang is so peaceful, arijit singh completely owned it https://t.co/fZgFm7OX08— chittaranjan (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) October 25, 2026
the cutest thing on the internet today is this part of mangal rang from ramayana https://t.co/EvScRqckVC— chittaranjan (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) October 25, 2026
Bro The Tamil Version of this Mangal Rang is So so Beautiful The Male Voice and Female Voice is Soo Soothing to hear Combined with those Visuals???? Put Some Good Earphones and hear this...It's Beautiful ???? #RamayanaRiseOfALegend #Ramayana #MangalRang #MangalVanaame https://t.co/CZFA5xN74I— Susmit ????????️ (@Susmit_999) October 25, 20266
this is the kind of song and shots we've been waiting for all this time. finally, mangal rang is out and i was feeling every single bit of this song. ????❤️???? ranbir and sai are THE perfect casting for ram and sita, no debate about it. what a beautiful treat for us. #Ramayana #sitama https://t.co/amB2KCApNS— saipallavi.fp (@Saipallavi__) October 25, 2026
What a Soulful Song ♥️♥️♥️???? This time #Ramayana team hit it out of the park "Mangal Rang" will be chartbuster for sure ???????? #RanbirKapoor #YashBOSS https://t.co/LaFq2vaxVJ— Aashish ???? (@aashish91491042) October 25, 2026
Wah.. morning with Mangal Rang. Honestly, the purity in Ranbir-Sai's chemistry just hits different. That subtle, respectful eye contact is what true purity looks like. Arijit and Shreya's vocals just elevate this entire love to another realm.— अपना Bollywood???? (@Apna_Bollywood) October 25, 2026
Dil Chhoo Liya Mangal Rang Song #mangalrang #ramayana https://t.co/eG9xCZlWSE— Filmy Telling (@filmytelling) October 25, 2026
When the two purest, most divine voices blend together, heaven itself leans down to listen. Mangal Rang is pure magic sent straight to our souls <3 ???????????? ARIYA = ABSOLUTE DIVINITY! ???? #AriyaMagic???? https://t.co/RwC9yQQUi9— ???????????????????????? ???? (@ArijitianArpita) October 25, 2026
Ramayana Cast And Release Details
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being presented as a two-part cinematic epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash essays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey features as Lakshman.
The cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Faisal Malik as Kumbhkaran.
The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.
Ramayana will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also get a worldwide IMAX release. Sony Pictures will distribute the film outside India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. T-Series will release the film's music.
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