Ramayana 'Mangal Rang’ X Reviews: 'Pure Magic' To 'Soulful Fans Hail Ranbir-Sai Chemistry And A.R. Rahman’s Music

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled Mangal Rang, a soulful new song that captures the love and bond between Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

Mangal Rang celebrates the bond between Lord Rama and Maa Sita and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The 2-minute-and-25-second track features music composed by A.R. Rahman, while Dr Kumar Vishwas has written the Hindi lyrics.

The Hindi version features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindavi have lent their voices to the Tamil version, while Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant have sung the Telugu rendition. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende feature on the Kannada version, with Naresh Iyer and Amrita Rajan providing vocals for the Malayalam version.

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Ramayana Mangal Rang X Review

Fans have praised Mangal Rang for its soulful music, beautiful visuals and Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's chemistry. One fan called their bond “pure” and “divine,” while another said the song is “easily the best” from the Ramayana album. Arijit Singh's vocals and the soothing Tamil version also won praise.

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Ramayana Cast And Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being presented as a two-part cinematic epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash essays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey features as Lakshman.

The cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Faisal Malik as Kumbhkaran.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ramayana will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also get a worldwide IMAX release. Sony Pictures will distribute the film outside India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. T-Series will release the film's music.

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