Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone To Reunite For Grand Song Sequence In 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite for a song sequence in their upcoming film King, according to a report by Variety India. The shoot is scheduled to begin in Mumbai on October 26 and is expected to continue for a week. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is reportedly handling the sequence, which is expected to feature the film's ensemble cast. The makers have not officially confirmed details such as the song's title, music composer or final lineup.



Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Reunite For King



The reported song shoot will mark another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who first worked together in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. The film marked Deepika's debut in Hindi cinema. The actors later appeared together in Chennai Express in 2013 and Happy New Year in 2014. They reunited in 2023 for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan. Their latest project, King, will add another film to their on screen partnership.



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Vaibhavi Merchant To Choreograph The Song



According to Variety India, Merchant will choreograph the upcoming musical sequence. The reported schedule follows preparations for a large song shoot in Mumbai. Earlier reports had suggested that the team might travel to South Africa for the sequence, but the latest report says filming is planned in Mumbai. Merchant has previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan. However, the filmmakers have not yet shared further details about the upcoming song.



What To Know About King



Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal, among others. Suhana Khan is set to make her theatrical debut with the film. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026, placing it in the Christmas release window.



Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's collaborations have spanned nearly two decades, beginning with Om Shanti Om in 2007. Their subsequent films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan, have made them one of Bollywood's familiar on screen pairs. Their reunion in King adds to the film's appeal, while director Siddharth Anand's association with Shah Rukh following Pathaan has raised expectations for another large scale entertainer.



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