Sonu Sood To Earn Rs 3.52 Crore As Rent From Commercial Property in Versova Over 5 Years

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has rented out a commercial property in Mumbai's Versova locality to Bokka Coffee in a deal that would generate rental income of approximately Rs 3.52 crore over five years. The lease agreement was registered in October 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy Square Yards.

The commercial unit is located at Aram Nagar, Versova, in Andheri West, which is situated close to Mumbai's entertainment industry, commercial centres and upscale residential localities.

The agreement includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 32 lakh. The registration records show that the transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 93,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

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Under the agreement, Sood will initially receive Rs 5 lakh per month during the first year of the lease. The contract provides for an annual rental increase of approximately 8%, resulting in a steady increase in earnings over the five-year period.

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The monthly rent will climb to Rs 5.40 lakh in the second year, followed by Rs 5.83 lakh in the third year. It will subsequently increase to approximately Rs 6.30 lakh in the fourth year before reaching Rs 6.80 lakh in the final year.

Versova is a prominent residential-cum-commercial neighbourhood, drawing interest from businesses and property investors for its upscale location and transport connectivity.

The proposed Versova–Bandra Sea Link will further enhance connectivity with other parts of Mumbai once completed. Apart from its transport infrastructure, Versova is known for its coastal setting, premium housing developments, cafes and entertainment establishments.

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Earlier, Sood leased out a property in the business district of BKC to HDFC Bank, which was purchased by the actor for Rs 24.25 crore in October 2012. According to the lease agreement, HDFC Bank will pay an initial monthly rent of Rs 11.75 lakh for the property. The agreement has a tenure of nine years, with the rental amount remaining unchanged for the first three years.

The contract provides for a 15% increase in monthly rent after every three years. The BKC transaction included a security deposit of Rs 70.50 lakh.

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