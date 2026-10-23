Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Buy First Home In Dubai At Shah Rukh Khan-Inspired Luxury Project

Ace cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have entered Dubai's luxury property market with their first residential investment in the emirate. The couple have purchased a premium waterfront property at Shahrukhz by Danube, a high-end development associated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Yadav announced the investment through a video shared on Instagram, featuring his wife and Danube Properties founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan.

"I am thrilled to share that I've invested in Shahrukhz Residences by Danube," the Indian batter wrote in his Instagram post.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Located in Dubai Maritime City, the 56-storey development offers luxury residences and penthouses along with over 40 lifestyle amenities. The project was launched in November 2025 and has attracted attention for its Bollywood connection and upscale residential offerings.

ALSO READ | Watch: China Turns World's Highest Bridge Into A Spectacular 'River In The Sky'

In the video post during his interaction with Sajan, Yadav recalled his association with Dubai, a city he visited frequently during his cricketing career.

"I came here for the first time to play in the IPL, and then we came in 2020. And now, one can see that all of India is coming to Dubai," he said.

The cricketer praised Dubai's lifestyle, infrastructure and the sense of security he experiences whenever he visits the UAE.

"It feels really relaxed, and I feel happy when I come here," Yadav said. The development's association with Shah Rukh Khan was another attraction for the couple. Yadav was particularly impressed by the project's interiors, construction quality and wellness facilities.

According to Sajan, the development will offer specialised services including hyperbaric therapy, cryotherapy and red-light therapy.

Gauri Khan has been involved in designing the interiors of the high rise, which features expansive living spaces, Italian-branded furniture and waterfront views.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood To Earn Rs 3.52 Crore As Rent From Commercial Property in Versova Over 5 Years

Explaining her design philosophy in an Instagram post, Khan said, "We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort, or practicality."

For Suryakumar , the purchase marks another milestone beyond cricket. Known for his innovative stroke play and explosive batting in T20 internationals, the Mumbai-born cricketer has established himself as one of India's most recognisable white-ball players.

A former world No. 1 T20I batter and member of India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, Yadav has enjoyed considerable success representing India and the Mumbai Indians.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.