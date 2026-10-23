Watch: China Turns World's Highest Bridge Into A Spectacular 'River In The Sky'

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is the world's highest bridge, is an attraction that millions want to cross for its latest addition. The bridge is generating attention worldwide for combining record-breaking engineering with a spectacular artificial waterfall that looks like a river cascading from the sky hundreds of metres below into a deep canyon. Located in Guizhou province, the structure stands approximately 626 metres above the Changtai Yangtze River.

The bridge opened to traffic on September 28, 2025 and was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the highest bridge in the world on April 28, 2026, with a verified deck-to-water height of 2,054 feet.

Stretching 2,890 metres across the Huajiang Grand Canyon, the suspension bridge features a massive 1,420-metre main span, making it one of China's most remarkable infrastructure projects.

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But that's not it, engineers in the country decided to go one step ahead and beyond its extraordinary height. The bridge has become a tourist attraction because of an unusual water feature that creates the appearance of a waterfall cascading from the structure.

During construction, engineers discovered a substantial underground water source while excavating tunnels through the mountainous terrain. Rather than allowing the surplus groundwater to go to waste, they developed a system to redirect it into a controlled water display.

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The result is an artificial water curtain approximately 300 metres wide, which plunges towards the canyon. According to Travel China, the waterfall uses underground karst water discovered during construction. The water curtain can be enhanced with colourful lighting and laser projections, creating a striking visual spectacle against the surrounding mountains.

Unlike a natural waterfall, the attraction operates through an engineered water-release system and does not flow continuously.

While the artificial waterfall has attracted attention, the bridge's primary purpose is to improve transport connectivity in China's Guizhou province. Before its construction, travelling between areas on opposite sides of the canyon required a lengthy journey two-hour drive along winding mountain roads. Now, that travel time has been reduced a to approximately two minutes.

Construction of the bridge began in 2022 and was completed in 2025, overcoming significant challenges posed by the region's steep terrain and deep valleys.

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The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has emerged as a tourism destination, offering visitors dramatic views of the surrounding landscape, according to China's official tourism platform.

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