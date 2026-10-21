Attention Adrenaline Junkies: Sikkim Is Hosting A Weeklong Adventure Tourism Festival from Nov 1-7

Sikkim is hosting a seven-day adventure tourism festival from November 1 to 7, bringing together over 20 outdoor activities across its six districts to attract tourists and promote the state's adventure tourism potentials. The primary venue for the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 is Linkhim Tar in Namchi where multiple adrenaline pumping activities will take place at locations across the state. The main attractions of the festival include paragliding, river rafting, ziplining, hot-air balloon rides, mountain biking, trekking and birdwatching, according to tourism officials.

Tenzing Gelay, Additional Director (Adventure) in the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, described the event as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. He said the festival would generate economic opportunities for local communities while introducing visitors to Sikkim's adventure and nature-based attractions.

According to Kazi Sherpa, Additional Director and Principal of the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE), Linkhim Tar will function as the central venue, where trekking expeditions along with other outdoor activities will be held.

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Paragliding will be a key highlight of the festival. Another official said that members involved in the activity have undergone training and were registered under a state programme. He added that registered participants would be provided insurance coverage.

Another major attraction will be the second edition of Tour de Sikkim, a mountain biking expedition spanning six days and five nights. Cyclists will cover approximately 253 kilometres along the historic Silk Route and would climb mountains that rise above 4,279 metres.

Bicycles would be available for rent at affordable rates for participants. The festival will promote trekking circuits like the Heart of Sikkim Trek and the Dzongri-Singalila Round Trek.

Nature enthusiasts will have opportunities to explore birdwatching destinations in East and West Sikkim. The eastern circuit will cover Rongli, Lungthu, Zuluk and Pangolakha, while the western circuit will focus on the Pelling, Khecheopalri and Khangchendzonga. These activities will promote environmental conservation and responsible tourism.

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Meanwhile, the Gangtok Adventure Relay will be another feature of the festival, where enthusiasts will have to pay Rs 7,500 for participation.

Assistant Director Shrijana Pradhan said visitors could register and purchase tickets for the festival via official websites and authorised offline channels. A dedicated ticketing and information counter will operate at MG Marg in Gangtok to assist visitors with bookings for eligible activities.

All adventure experiences will follow prescribed safety and operational guidelines, with trained personnel and certified service providers will be deployed wherever necessary.

Participants have been encouraged to consult the official website for all activity schedules, registration charges, eligibility requirements and safety instructions before making any bookings.

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