Stunning Views Of Snow-Covered Lipa Valley Appear from Kupwara; Tourism Expected To Pick Up Pace

Fresh snowfall on mountains of north India have transformed the peaks into winter wonderlands, with the tourism sector expecting tourist arrivals to pick up in the coming days. Footage shared by PTI showcases stunning views of hills of Lipa Valley in Nowgam sector, with snow-covered peaks transforming into beautiful landscapes.

The views follow last week's rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir. In a separate video posted on October 14, PTI showed tourists enjoying fresh snow at Apharwat Peak in Gulmarg, offering an early taste of the region's winter scenery.

An active western disturbance brought overnight snowfall to higher areas of Kashmir last week, with Pahalgam and nearby areas receiving snow, while intermittent snowfall continued in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the Zojila axis, Razdan Top and Tulail in Gurez. Srinagar and other plains too received rain during the spell.

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By October 15, Sonamarg's mountains and meadows, along with the upper areas of Gulmarg, remained covered in white. The wet weather brought down temperatures across the Kashmir Valley, according to IMD officials.

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Snowfall extended to the Jammu division as well, reaching higher areas of Bhaderwah, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua.

The changing scenery comes as the Jammu and Kashmir government prepares projects to expand winter tourism. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on October 15 that plans were being drawn to develop Sonamarg for skiing and skating in winter and rafting in summer.

"We are now preparing projects for new destinations and winter sports," Abdullah told reporters. He credited the infrastructure enhancement for making Sonamarg accessible across seasons, allowing the government to plan activities throughout the year. Some eco-tourism destinations at Tragbal and Mohanmarg would require clearances from forest, environment and wildlife authorities, before stepping up efforts to attract more tourists.

In Kupwara, the district administration has listed Bangus and Lolab among as its most scenic destinations. Bangus, in the Handwara subdivision, comprises the valleys of Bodh Bangus and Lokut Bangus, known for their meadows, streams and surrounding coniferous forests. Lolab's landscape includes wooded hills and pastures.

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Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board launched an initiative to establish the state as a premier hub for adventure tourism. The Board has trained 141 youth across the state in paragliding to boost adventure tourism.

The department said that among the 141 youth, 17 are currently participating in a paragliding flight practice campaign, which is being held in Bilkhet, Pauri Garhwal district, from October 1 to October 30, 2026.

Officials said that the primary objective of the campaign is to provide participants with practical training in tandem flying and to help them complete 100 hours of flight time, PTI reported.

Once the required flight hours are completed, the participants will undertake a 35-km cross-country flight. Upon meeting all necessary qualifications, they will be awarded a Commercial Tandem Pilot License.

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