Mizoram Will Soon Become The Next Bhutan For Tourists, Says State Minister

Mizoram is looking to develop a tourism strategy like Bhutan to attract high-value visitors while placing strict control on tourist activities over the next 10 years, state Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said on October 13. The state government intends to assess the economic and social consequences of increased tourist arrivals before expanding the sector significantly. Mizoram University is expected to conduct a detailed study to help the government frame its future tourism policies, Hmar said during the 'Mizoram Travel Fest 2026'.

"Mizoram is a unique place to travel, and we are promoting tourism to attract more tourists. However, we are a late starter compared to other northeastern states, and we are trying to catch up," Hmar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Unlike neighbouring northeastern states that have turned to celebrities to promote tourism, Mizoram will not appoint a celebrity brand ambassador, the minister added. Instead, the government intends to encourage tourism organically while ensuring that development does not come at the expense of local traditions.

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"In the future, we would like to be Bhutan with a lot of restrictions, welcoming high-value and sensitised tourists. This may not happen soon, but we may move in that direction over the next five to 10 years," Hmar said.

The state government has already held discussions with Mizoram University and plans to formalise the partnership through an agreement for the proposed impact assessment. The exercise will examine how a larger tourist population could affect the state's economy, society and cultural identity.

"We would like to know the economic, social and other impact of high inflow of tourists on the Mizo society. We are still a very budding state (in the sector). We want to move very carefully so that our culture, identity and communities are protected," the minister explained.

Referring to recent reports of alleged attacks on tourists by some locals in Meghalaya, Hmar acknowledged that tourism could bring both benefits and challenges. He said the state was not planning an aggressive push to increase tourist arrivals, choosing instead to prepare residents for the growing presence of visitors.

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"We have decided not to go big on attracting tourists in 2026. This year, we are focussing on sensitising our communities about tourist behaviour and how to deal with guests. I cannot say it right now, but we may also have to face a similar situation in future if the number of tourists is very high," he added.

Hmar described Mizoram as the country's most peaceful state and said that the government wanted to make this reputation a key attraction for visitors. Plans are also underway to establish a peace gallery, for which the state has received Rs 6 crore.

The minister noted that Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma would approach the Centre seeking relaxation of Protected Area Permit (PAP) requirements for foreign visitors during the forthcoming Winter Festival.

Foreign nationals travelling to Mizoram must obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP), while Indian citizens entering the state are required to carry an Inner Line Permit (ILP).

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