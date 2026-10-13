Most Dangerous Countries In 2026: These Nations Have The Highest Crime Rate In 2026

Geopolitical tensions across the world have made many countries unsafe, especially travelling to Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran or Venezuela has become increasingly dangerous and multiple countries have issued advisories warning citizens not to travel to these countries, for leisure or business as there are chances one could get into a situation that could harm them.

These are situations that are not in control of the government or local police as external factors play a larger role in disruptions, where they are being attacked with bombs that come from across borders.

However, there are some countries that do not have much control of rising crime within, and the local police fails to curb gangsters who instil fear among citizens. Wondering which are these countries?

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Take a look at the nations with the highest crime rate and you won't be surprised to know the only Asian country on the list, according to the World Crime Index, listed on Numbeo. We bet, you won't feel safe in these countries even if you carry a weapon.

1. Papua New Guinea | The high levels of crime in Papua New Guinea is linked to poverty, unemployment, tribal conflict and weak policing. Rapid urbanisation and limited presence of police allow gangs and local disputes to escalate.

2. Venezuela | Crime in Venezuela's capital Caracas has been driven by prolonged economic instability, poverty and the growth of organised criminal groups. Weak institutions, corruption and limited police capacity have contributed to insecurity.

3. Haiti | Armed gangs control a significant part of Haiti, especially around its capital Port-au-Prince, where they are involved in kidnappings, extortion and killings. Political instability, poverty and a weak police force have made the crisis worse.

4. Afghanistan | The only Asian country on the list, Afghanistan has witnessed high crime rate under Taliban rule, common crimes here include murder, theft, armed robberies, assault, and smuggling occur across major Kabul and Kandahar.

5. South Africa | The country faces high levels of violent crime, including homicide, robbery and organised crime. Severe inequality, unemployment, gang activity and a weak police force and justice system are important contributing factors.

6. Honduras | Gang violence, drug trafficking and organised crime have historically contributed to high levels of violence. Poverty, unemployment, corruption and competition over trafficking routes have also fuelled criminal activity.

7. Trinidad and Tobago | Gun violence and gang-related killings are major drivers of the country's crime problem. Drug trafficking routes, illegal firearms and conflicts between organised gangs have contributed to high homicide levels.

8. Syria | Years of civil war have weakened law enforcement and created conditions for smuggling, armed groups, kidnapping and other forms of crime. Economic collapse, displacement and fragmented territorial control have further increased insecurity.

9. Jamaica | Gang conflicts and firearm-related violence are among the main reasons for the country's high homicide rate. Social inequality, organised crime and competition over territory and illegal markets also contribute to persistent violence.

10. Guyana | Violent crime is linked to economic inequality, drug trafficking and criminal activity in some urban and remote areas. Limited policing resources in sparsely populated regions and cross-border smuggling can make enforcement more difficult.

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