After years of working for clients in the United States, paying taxes, building professional networks and establishing a secure life, the American dream has crashed for many IBM employees working in the US, and now their future has come down to a decision where an employee has claimed that they need to make a decision in three weeks, whether they should quit the tech giant or take an 80 per cent pay cut and relocate to India.

IBM's decision to discontinue US work visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in its consulting division has left many employees in a dilemma where they on have the choice to continue their job outside the US, that too with a heavy pay cut.

While IBM confirmed the decision on November 10, recent reports and anonymous employee accounts on social media have offered a glimpse into the personal and financial uncertainty surrounding Indian technology professionals.

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According to a report by Rest of World, affected employees were informed about the decision during individual meetings with their managers, some of which were reportedly scheduled as career discussions.

Photo Credit: Screenshot of a post from Blind

An anonymous user identifying themselves as an IBM employee on Blind (an anonymous career discussion platform) described how years of working long hours for the company's clients, paying taxes and building a life in the US had suddenly been overshadowed by the prospect of relocation or job loss.

The user claimed that accepting a position in India could result in a salary reduction of nearly 80 per cent. Blind is a workplace discussion platform that allows professionals to share their experiences anonymously. While the platform uses workplace verification mechanisms, the identity of the individual and the claim made in the post could not been independently verified by NDTV Profit.

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While, IBM has not announced any uniform salary reduction for employees accepting overseas assignments outside the US, the account, highlights the financial dilemma confronting professionals whose long-term commitments may have been planned around their American salaries. From outstanding mortgages and children's education expenses to retirement savings, relocation could force employees to reassess years of financial planning.

For households where both spouses are employed in the US, moving to another country could mean losing a second source of income. And for those who decline overseas assignments are reportedly being offered three months' severance pay and December 31, 2026 being their final working day, although there is no official statement from IBM so far.

For professionals working on H-1B visas, losing employment could trigger immigration-related deadlines. Eligible workers may receive a discretionary grace period of up to 60 days, or until their authorised stay expires, whichever is earlier to find another employer, change their immigration status or leave the country.

Nonetheless, the consequences could be significant for Indian professionals who have spent years waiting for employment-based permanent residency. A change in employment or relocation overseas could complicate their immigration plans, depending on the stage of their green card application.

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IBM has attributed its decision on work permits to changing client requirements, the availability of skilled professionals and its declining reliance on US high-skilled immigration programmes.

If you think about the affected employees, their decision is not simply between two jobs or two countries. It could mean choosing between retaining their employment and preserving the life they have spent years building in America.

While returning to India may allow some professionals to continue their career with IBM, staying in the US could mean searching for a new employer willing to sponsor their visas, with limited time and considerable uncertainty.

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