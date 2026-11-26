Thousands of Indian professionals in the United States could face a difficult career decision after IBM moved to end H-1B visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in its consulting division. Affected employees must consider relocating outside the US or leaving the company by December 31, 2026.

The decision covers IBM Consulting, which has more than 150,000 employees worldwide, reports said. IBM has not disclosed how many workers are affected or how many are based in the US. The move could create uncertainty for foreign professionals whose ability to work in America depends on employer sponsorship.

Reports say employees have three weeks to decide whether they will accept an overseas transfer. Those who decline may receive three months of severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their final working day.

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Why IBM Is Changing Its Sponsorship Policy

IBM said its use of high-skilled visa programmes had declined over several years. It attributed the decision to changing client requirements and improved availability of skilled workers.

The company will discontinue sponsorship for most roles in IBM Consulting. The decision does not amount to a company-wide ban.

The timing is significant as the US tightens scrutiny of employment-based immigration. The H-1B programme allows American employers to hire foreign professionals for specialised occupations. Indian nationals account for the largest share of its beneficiaries.

The charts show that India represented 69.9% of approved H-1B beneficiaries, or around 2.83 lakh people. China accounted for 12.1%, while other nationalities made up 18%.

The petition figures also point to a decline in approvals. The chart records 399,402 approved petitions in FY2024, falling to 328,185 in FY2025, the lowest level shown across the five-year period. These figures provide broader context, but do not indicate how many IBM employees will be affected.

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Could India Become The Next Work Destination?

For employees who want to stay with IBM, an overseas transfer may offer a way to continue their careers. India has the largest pool of consulting vacancies among the locations listed on IBM's careers portal.

A report by Rest of World said the portal showed 1,278 consulting openings outside the US on November 19. India accounted for 1,125 positions. Singapore had 23 vacancies and the UK had 18. The portal also listed 89 consulting openings in the US.

However, vacancies do not guarantee that every affected employee will secure a matching role. Job level, salary, location, responsibilities and family circumstances could shape the decision. Moving to India may also mean adjusting to a different compensation structure and lifestyle.

A Difficult Choice For Indian Professionals

The decision could force employees to weigh their US careers against the security of continued employment. Leaving the country may protect their jobs at IBM, but could disrupt family plans, children's education and long-term residency goals.

Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of InCruiter, told NDTV that technology companies were changing recruitment strategies as business needs and labour markets evolved. He said professionals should build transferable skills in new technology, analysis and problem-solving.

IBM has not provided a breakdown of affected employees or confirmed how many will receive overseas offers. Consultants therefore face a difficult calculation: accept relocation, find another sponsor, or leave the company before the year ends.

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