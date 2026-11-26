Two residents of an old age home in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district found companionship in each other and married this week. Kanhaiya Lal, 75, and Sabina, 63, took their vows according to Hindu customs at the Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Ghaaghas, with fellow residents, staff and well-wishers looking on.

The festivities began on Tuesday evening with a haldi ceremony, where the couple wore yellow and joined the others in singing traditional Himachali songs. The wedding itself included a garland exchange and the seven rounds around the sacred fire, and the home's residents blessed the couple and wished them a happy married life.

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Interestingly, a senior official joined the celebrations as part of the wedding party. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana congratulated the pair and gave them a wedding gift. She said the occasion carried a positive message for society, praised Apna Ghar for its work and added that everyone has the right to a fulfilling life, whatever their age. In her view, growing older does not mean giving up joy or companionship.

The couple's path to the altar was long. According to Apna Ghar founder and advocate Prakash Chand Bansal, Kanhaiya Lal, who is from Thunag village in the Janjehli area of Mandi district, lived with his family until his wife died. He then handed his property to his brothers. Unfortunately, Kanhaiya Lal was later turned out of the family home and had to live in a cave. The organisation's team found him there in 2022 and brought him to the old age home.

Interestingly, Sabina's story also involves a long journey. She is originally from Kolkata and reached Himachal Pradesh after wandering away from home. The organisation said she was first taken to Shimla and moved to the Bilaspur old age home in 2025. The two grew close while living under the same roof and decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

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Bansal said they chose each other for companionship, and that their decision should remind society to support people abandoned by their families and help them rebuild their lives.

However, the newlyweds will soon change addresses. They will move to a new old age home in Nalagarh, in Solan district, to start married life together. District Welfare Officer Ramesh Bansal, Prakash Chand Bansal and several other guests attended the wedding. Following solitude, the couple now has a home and a partner.

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