Former India fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji has drawn a special comparison between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century for India A and Virender Sehwag's iconic triple century against Pakistan in Multan in 2004.

Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, smashing 204 off just 53 deliveries against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old left-hander broke multiple records, including those for the fastest century, 150 and double century in List A cricket.

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His remarkable innings left the cricket fraternity in awe, with Balaji comparing the youngster's fearless approach to that of Sehwag, who was known for his aggressive batting.

The former India pacer was part of the Indian playing XI when Sehwag created history during the 2004 Multan Test against Pakistan. Sehwag became the first Indian batter to score a triple century in Test cricket, smashing 309 off 375 deliveries.

In typical Sehwag fashion, the opener reached the historic milestone by hitting a six, making the innings one of the most memorable performances in Indian cricket history.

Balaji's comparison highlights the similarities in the attacking mindset of the two batters, with Sooryavanshi displaying extraordinary confidence and power despite his young age.

"I have witnessed a couple of very good knocks from my journey through Virender Sehwag's triple hundred. I will put it on par with Sehwag's triple hundred," Balaji said, as quoted by India Today.

"Of course, the opposition definitely will be considered. But, in the forthcoming years, you will witness something special from him," the former pacer predicted.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204: A Record-Breaking Knock

Sooryavanshi's innings against UAE A was remarkable not just for its speed but also for the sheer number of boundaries he hit.

The teenager smashed 28 sixes and seven fours during his 53-ball knock. Out of his 204 runs, 196 came through boundaries, including 168 runs from sixes alone.

His innings included a century in just 28 deliveries and a double century in 52 balls, making him the fastest batter to reach both milestones in List A cricket.

The knock came after Sooryavanshi had failed to convert his starts in India A's first two matches against Nepal and Pakistan A. He made amends in the final group-stage fixture with an innings that helped India A secure their place in the semi-finals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Remarkable 2026

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a memorable year, having won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in IPL 2026 before becoming the youngest player to represent India in international cricket.

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His performances have also sparked discussions about his potential promotion to the senior Indian team, with several former cricketers praising his fearless approach and remarkable ability to score runs at an extraordinary pace.

Sooryavanshi will now look to carry his form into the knockout stage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A are scheduled to face Sri Lanka A in the semi-final on Thursday, November 26.

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