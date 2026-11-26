Former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has sent a strong message to India head coach Gautam Gambhir over the handling of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The former BCCI chief selector believes the Indian team management needs to take some bold decisions and give the 15-year-old more opportunities in the senior national side.

Sooryavanshi has been making headlines after smashing a breathtaking 204 off just 53 deliveries for India A against UAE A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. His innings included 28 sixes and seven fours, helping India A register a seven-wicket victory in a must-win encounter and book their place in the semi-finals.

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The knock has reignited the debate over whether the teenager should be fast-tracked into the senior Indian team, particularly in the limited-overs formats.

So far, Sooryavanshi has featured in 10 T20Is for India but has not been a regular member of the playing XI. When the team has its full-strength opening combination available, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have generally been preferred at the top of the order.

Srikkanth, however, believes the team management needs to show greater faith in the youngster. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India opener questioned the approach of keeping Sooryavanshi on the sidelines in the name of grooming him.

"We need to make some strong moves. Vaibhav was made Bihar captain right away. He was the vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy; him and Ishan (Kishan) won the title. He has been promoted to that level. Gautam is just keeping deaf ears," Srikkanth said, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

He also questioned the reasoning behind not giving Sooryavanshi consistent opportunities despite his performances.

"The team management is playing one game, saying he has to be groomed, and not giving him chances. This guy, on the other hand, is playing his own game. You say it is not in your hands and all of that, Gautam Gambhir; just look at how he is hitting. No one can hit like this. Just look at this," he added.

K Srikkanth Amazed By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting

Srikkanth was also left impressed by the range of shots Sooryavanshi displayed during his extraordinary double century against UAE.

The former India captain praised the teenager's power, timing and ability to hit the ball across different areas of the ground.

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"What is this? Have you seen anyone hitting the ball like this? Look at the shots he has played. He has his shots everywhere in all ranges. This is another level. This does not happen in book cricket either. I have never seen these kinds of shots. Who is this guy? Which generation is he from? Where does he get so much power and sense of timing?" he further said.

Srikkanth also brought up the names of legendary power-hitters AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle while highlighting the youngster's extraordinary hitting ability.

"I have not seen anyone playing like this in a team. Even (AB) De Villiers and (Chris) Gayle did not play like this," Srikkanth concluded.

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