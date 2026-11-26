Titan Company is targeting a Rs 1,000 crore fragrance business by the financial year (FY) 2030, with its SKINN and Fastrack perfume brands expected to drive growth as India's fragrance market expands. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Manish Gupta, CEO - Fragrance and Fashion Accessories at Titan Company, said the company's fragrance business would need to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 32% to achieve the target.

SKINN is expected to grow at 20-25%, while Fastrack perfumes are likely to contribute significantly to the incremental growth. Titan is targeting the below Rs 1,000 price segment through Fastrack, while SKINN is focused on the Rs 1,000-3,000 segment and is now looking to strengthen its presence in the prestige category.

"We have been growing at a very fast pace. The last two years, which is published data, is about 30% plus," Gupta said.

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Launched in 2013, SKINN currently serves close to 4 million customers. Titan estimates that its fragrance portfolio could reach nearly 8 million customers by FY30, with around 5 million coming from SKINN and 3 million from Fastrack perfumes.

Titan Bets On Premiumisation With SKINN Signature Launch

As part of its premiumisation strategy, Titan has launched the SKINN Signature Collection, marking a stronger push into the prestige fragrance segment.

The collection features two fragrances, one for men and another for women, with a new visual identity, premium packaging and magnetic caps.

Gupta said the company wants to build SKINN into one of India's most loved prestige fragrance brands.

The company said the collection had received a strong consumer response following its pilot launch and subsequent national rollout.

Titan is also looking to differentiate SKINN through fragrances developed for Indian conditions, backed by global perfumery expertise. Gupta highlighted the brand's focus on IFRA certification, EU compliance and dermatological testing.

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Indian Perfume Market Estimated At Rs 4,500-5,000 Crore

Titan estimates India's glass-bottle perfume market at around Rs 4,500-5,000 crore, growing at approximately 15%.

Gupta said the company sees significant headroom for growth as fragrance adoption increases and consumers move towards more premium products.

The company is looking to address different consumer segments through its two brands. Fastrack will focus on the value segment below Rs 1,000, while SKINN is positioned in the Rs 1,000-3,000 price range. The Signature Collection will help the brand move further into the prestige segment.

Gupta said the company's strategy is to offer differentiated products across multiple price points and consumer segments.

Tier 2, Tier 3 Cities Emerge As Growth Drivers

While metro cities currently account for nearly 60% of SKINN's value share, Titan is witnessing faster growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Gupta said fragrance adoption in India remains relatively low, with only around 8-10% of the population using formal fragrance products such as deodorants, body mists and perfumes.

He attributed the expansion into smaller cities to rising aspirations, improving affordability and the growing reach of online platforms.

Quick commerce is also helping brands reach consumers in smaller towns, where traditional distribution networks can be more expensive to establish.

"Tier 2, Tier 3 are going at a faster clip than the metros," Gupta said.

E-Commerce Accounts For Nearly 50% Of SKINN Sales

E-commerce contributes around 45-50% of the overall fragrance market, according to Gupta. For SKINN, e-commerce accounts for approximately 50% of sales, while around 30% comes through Titan's retail network. The remaining sales come through general trade and other channels.

The brand is present across nearly 5,000 stores and multiple retail formats, including Titan World, Fastrack, Taneira and other speciality beauty and department store chains.

Titan is also investing in dedicated SKINN kiosks to encourage consumers to experience and try its fragrances.

Gupta said consumer trials remain a key part of the brand's growth strategy, with around 30-40% of consumers who try SKINN products converting into loyal customers.

SKINN Sees Balanced Demand From Men And Women

Unlike several fragrance brands that have a stronger male consumer skew, SKINN has a relatively balanced customer base.

According to Gupta, men account for around 55% of SKINN's customers, while women contribute 45%.

The company is looking to build on this balance through launches across men's, women's and unisex fragrances, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

With rising fragrance adoption, premiumisation and expanding online distribution, Titan sees significant opportunities to scale its fragrance portfolio over the coming years.

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