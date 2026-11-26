Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the youngster's record-breaking double century for India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Ganguly described the 15-year-old as a huge prospect and the future of Indian cricket, while urging people not to compare him with other players.

Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines after smashing 204 off just 53 deliveries against UAE A in a Group B clash of the tournament on Tuesday, November 24. His innings included 28 sixes and seven fours, helping India A chase down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs and secure a seven-wicket victory to qualify for the semi-finals.

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The teenager reached his century in just 28 balls, breaking the previous List A record held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had scored a 29-ball hundred. He then completed his double century in just 52 deliveries, registering the fastest double hundred in List A cricket.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Ganguly expressed confidence in Sooryavanshi's potential and said the youngster had already made an impression with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and for India.

"He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He's a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played [well]. He's the future," Ganguly told ANI.

However, the former India captain also advised people against drawing comparisons between Sooryavanshi and established cricketers, stressing that the youngster should be allowed to develop at his own pace.

"Don't make comparisons and all; let him play. He's a left-hander, just 15–16 years old—let him play," Ganguly added.

Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Nvidia Reference To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi's extraordinary innings also attracted a hilarious reaction from Iceland Cricket, which brought Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang into the conversation.

The cricket association joked that the timing of Huang's return as Nvidia CEO coincided with the return of the artificial intelligence (AI) chips in Sooryavanshi's bat.

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"It's no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat came back," Iceland Cricket posted on X.

The post humorously referenced the teenager's extraordinary six-hitting ability, with his 28 maximums against UAE A setting a new record for the most sixes in a single List A innings.

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