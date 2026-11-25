The 15-year-old smashed 204 off just 53 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, setting records for the fastest List A century and double century.

India A captain Tilak Varma was left short of words after witnessing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's sensational knock against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old produced a record-breaking performance in the Group B clash, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries to help India A chase down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs.

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His innings featured 28 sixes and seven fours as India A secured a seven-wicket victory.

Sooryavanshi registered the fastest century in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 28 balls. He then went on to score the fastest double century in the format, getting to 200 in only 52 deliveries.

Speaking after the match, Tilak admitted that it was difficult to describe the teenager's extraordinary performance. He said Sooryavanshi had effectively taken the contest away from the UAE within the first five overs.

'Maaro, Maaro, Maaro': Tilak Reveals India A Dugout's Chant

Tilak also offered a glimpse into the atmosphere inside the India A dugout during Sooryavanshi's record-breaking innings.

According to the captain, the players kept chanting "maaro, maaro, maaro" — urging the young batter to keep attacking — as he continued to clear the boundary with remarkable ease.

"Honestly, there wasn't much to it. Everyone knows how well he can hit sixes. So when he was going like that, everyone was saying, as they say in India, 'Maar, maaro, maaro.' That's all. Everyone was just enjoying and watching," said Tilak.

Tilak further revealed that the team was so engrossed in Sooryavanshi's six-hitting display that the players barely celebrated when he hit boundaries along the ground.

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"Even when the ball went for four, nobody was really looking at it. Everyone was asking, 'Six maara kya? Six maara kya?' That's how it was. It was a very good innings, tremendous to watch, one of the best innings," he added.

The teenager's innings left the dugout in awe as he dismantled the UAE bowling attack and helped India A complete the chase in just 14.2 overs.

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