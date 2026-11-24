Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-breaking performance against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday, November 24.

The India A opener smashed the fastest century and double century in men's List A cricket, rewriting the record books with a stunning innings in Doha.

The 15-year-old reached his hundred in just 28 balls, breaking Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of 29 deliveries. Sooryavanshi then went on to complete his double century in only 52 balls, setting another world record in the format.

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He eventually scored 204 off just 53 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 28 sixes. His innings helped India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs.

Here is a look at the fastest centuries and double centuries in men's List A cricket.

Fastest List A Hundreds

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 28 Balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tops the list after smashing a century in just 28 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old reached his half-century in 16 deliveries before completing his hundred to set a new world record in men's List A cricket.

2. Jake Fraser-McGurk – 29 Balls

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk held the record before Sooryavanshi's remarkable effort. The right-handed batter reached his century in 29 balls while playing for South Australia against Tasmania in the Marsh Cup in Adelaide on October 8, 2023. He eventually scored 125 off 38 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and 13 sixes.

3. AB de Villiers – 31 Balls

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers scored a 31-ball century against the West Indies in an ODI at Johannesburg on January 18, 2015. He went on to make 149 off 44 balls, with nine fours and 16 sixes, in one of the most explosive innings in ODI cricket.

4. Sakibul Gani – 32 Balls

Bihar batter Sakibul Gani reached his century in 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24, 2025. His knock made him the fastest Indian batter to score a List A century at the time.

5. Ishan Kishan – 33 Balls

Ishan Kishan occupies the fifth spot after scoring a 33-ball century for Jharkhand against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24, 2025.

Fastest List A Double Hundreds

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 52 Balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set a new world record by reaching his double century in just 52 balls against the UAE. The India A opener brought up his maiden List A double hundred during the Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha. He finished with 204 off 53 deliveries, including 15 fours and 27 sixes.

2. Chad Bowes – 103 Balls

New Zealand batter Chad Bowes previously held the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket. Playing for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy on October 23, 2024, Bowes reached the 200-run mark in just 103 balls, breaking the previous record of 114 deliveries.

3. Travis Head – 114 Balls

Australia's Travis Head reached his double century in 114 balls while playing for South Australia against Queensland in the Marsh Cup during the 2021-22 season. His effort made him one of the joint record-holders before Bowes broke the mark.

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4. Narayan Jagadeesan – 114 Balls

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan equalled Head's record when he scored a double century in 114 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in November 2022. Jagadeesan went on to score 277 off 141 deliveries, setting a new individual record in men's List A cricket at the time.

5. Harry Brook – 114 Balls

England batter Harry Brook is also listed among the fastest List A double century, reaching the landmark in 114 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi during the 2026-27 season.

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