Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was welcomed back to the company's headquarters by cheering employees on Monday, a day he began with a joke about needing a new computer and apologised for "very terrible mistakes".

"This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I'm hoping it's an RTX Spark," Huang told staff, drawing laughter before his tone turned serious.

"I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this," he said. "I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back." He closed by thanking employees for "the second chance" and promising to be "a better CEO the second time around".

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Videos circulating on social media showed staff packing the lobby to applaud and cheer, many holding up phones to record the moment. One report said employees lined three floors of the building.

Eleven Days Away

Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member on November 12, and the board appointed Harvey Jones its first-ever chair, with CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

The board has said Huang was "the target of a foreign intelligence effort". He admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

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Pressure for his return built quickly. An internal suggestion box drew more than 1,600 comments, with several employees urging the board to bring him back. On November 23, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him, saying it had received input from senior levels of the US government.

US President Donald Trump told CNBC that Huang "did nothing wrong". Nvidia's falling share price helped speed up the board's discussions, according to sources, and the stock rose about 31% on Monday.

Scrutiny Continues

The reinstatement has not settled the matter. The board said its independent investigation will "proceed to conclusion", and that Huang is cooperating. Governance experts have criticised the board for bringing him back before that work was finished.

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Tom's Hardware reported that some employees were unhappy about the return.

Lawmakers are also pressing ahead. The leaders of three House committees said on Tuesday that Huang and general counsel Tim Teter will give transcribed interviews on December 1 and 2.

They said the board's "brief internal investigation" does not "erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed".

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