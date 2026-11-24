Nvidia employees packed into the company's headquarters on Monday, chanting "Jensen! Jensen!" to welcome back chief executive Jensen Huang, hours after the board reinstated him.

Videos circulating on social media showed staff filling the lobby to applaud and cheer, many holding up phones to record the moment. Shouts included "We love you", "Welcome back" and "Get to work". Employees reportedly lined three floors of the building.

Huang told the crowd he was grateful. "Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," he said.

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He also apologised, saying he had made "very terrible mistakes".

The welcome followed a campaign by staff. An internal suggestion box drew more than 1,600 comments, with several employees urging board members to find a way to bring him back.

Over 160,000 people reportedly backed a separate petition for his comeback. Elon Musk shared a video of the scene on X, writing that everyone he knew at Nvidia wanted Huang back.

How Huang Came To Be Out

Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member on November 12, and the board named Harvey Jones its first-ever chair. CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO. The board has said Huang was "the target of a foreign intelligence effort". The Washington Post reported that he admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

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On November 23, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him and said it had received input from senior levels of the US government. US President Donald Trump told CNBC he had spoken to the board "directly and indirectly" and that Huang "did nothing wrong". Nvidia shares rose about 31% on the day.

Questions Remain

The welcome was not universally warm. Tom's Hardware reported that some employees were disgruntled by the return, with one calling it "the worst outcome". Governance experts have also criticised the board for reinstating Huang before its own investigation concluded.

The board has said that investigation will "proceed to conclusion".

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Political scrutiny continues as well. The leaders of three House committees said on Tuesday that Huang and general counsel Tim Teter will still give transcribed interviews on December 1 and 2.

They said the board's "brief internal investigation" does not "erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed".

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