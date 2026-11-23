Toyota will launch the updated Innova Hycross facelift in India on November 25, 2026, while the upcoming MPV is expected to receive noticeable exterior styling changes, additional cabin technology and improved safety features.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Expected Design Changes

The facelifted Innova Hycross will introduce a redesigned front fascia with a wider, sharper grille incorporating angular rectangular inserts. The Toyota emblem will reportedly sit independently above the grille instead of being positioned on its upper bar.

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Inside, the biggest expected upgrade is the introduction of dual 12.3-inch digital displays, comprising a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Revised upholstery and dashboard finishes are also anticipated.

The preexisting elements, including ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and powered Ottoman second-row captain seats, are expected to continue. Toyota could also introduce an upgraded Safety Sense Level 2 ADAS package and a high-resolution 360-degree camera on higher variants.

Engine Options and Flex-Fuel Possibility

Mechanically, the new variant will retain the existing 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 171 PS and 204 Nm, paired with a CVT gearbox. The 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain with an e-CVT transmission is also likely to continue, delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.

Toyota could add on to introduce a flex-fuel-compatible version with higher ethanol compatibility, although this remains unconfirmed.

Expected Price and Rivals

With additional features and styling updates, the Innova Hycross facelift could become Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh more expensive. It will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Kia Carens Clavis in India's premium MPV segment.

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The remodeling could carry an estimated starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), representing an increase over the current model's price range of Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh, according to reports.

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