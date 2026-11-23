Indian equities fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex dropping more than 1,200 points and the Nifty 50 slipping below 25,500 as selling pressure across banking, metal and financial stocks weighed on the market. The decline wiped out around Rs 5.69 lakh crore in market value, while the majority of stocks traded on the National Stock Exchange ended in the red.

The Sensex fell 1,259.70 points, or 1.50%, to 82,660.01, while the Nifty 50 declined 376.75 points, or 1.46%, to 25,423.85.

Market breadth remained weak, with 1,995 stocks declining against 807 advancing and 36 remaining unchanged on the NSE. Of the 2,838 stocks tracked in the market breadth data, declines outnumbered advances by nearly four to one.

Banking Selloff

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Banking stocks were among the biggest drags on the market, with the Bank Nifty declining nearly 2% and all its constituents trading in negative territory.

Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank were among the biggest losers in the index, falling 3-4% each.

Private sector lenders also faced selling pressure, with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank declining more than 2% each.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the biggest contributors to the Nifty 50's decline, dragging the index down by 80.83 points and 72.74 points, respectively. Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tata Steel also weighed on the index, contributing declines of 39.74 points, 30.23 points and 29.10 points, respectively.

Sectoral Weakness

Metal stocks led sectoral declines, with the Nifty Metal index falling 3.69%. The Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Bank indices declined 2.75% and 2.56%, respectively.

The Nifty Financial Services index fell 2.06%, while the Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty Energy indices declined 1.85% and 1.65%, respectively. The Nifty India Defence index dropped 1.39%, while the Nifty Rural index fell 1.01%.

The Nifty Auto declined 0.67%, the Nifty Consumption fell 0.33%, the Nifty Pharma slipped 0.29% and the Nifty FMCG index declined 0.16%.

The Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty IT indices were among the few sectoral indices trading higher, rising 0.19%, 0.28% and 1.92%, respectively.

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Nifty's Resistance Levels

The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,600 mark after facing resistance around the 26,000 level.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above 26,000 could strengthen upward momentum and pave the way for further gains towards the 26,200-26,300 zone.

On the downside, the 25,700-25,600 range is likely to act as immediate support, followed by the 25,500 level, he said.

"Meanwhile, the RSI remains elevated around 78, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of intermittent profit booking at higher levels," he said.

Ponmudi believes the near-term outlook remains bullish, although a sustained breakout above 26,000 will be crucial to confirm further upside in the Nifty 50.

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