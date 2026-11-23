Tata Steel Ltd. and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. have constructed a unique arrangement, which corporate lawyer HP Ranina termed as " quite unusual" while speaking with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The deal involves Apollo raising money in preferential shares, possibly subscribed by Tata Steel to buy some businesses of Tata Steel, followed by the Tata company eventually acquiring the promoter's stake in APL Apollo.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"No, this is a typical structure. It is not something very commonly done. Obviously, there is some issue for the there must be some reason why they have gone through this cumbersome procedure," the lawyer underlined.

He added that this is something that the companies will be able to explain and would only become clear when more details are made available to the public.

The corporate lawyer also said a sale of assets would trigger a capital gains tax liability for the seller and there was no apparent way to avoid taxes through the transaction structure, suggesting tax considerations alone may not fully explain the complexity of the deal.

Netra Deshpande, research analyst Metals & Mining Sector at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, pointed out that there is some clarity which is pending from the call highlights which is due today, adding that till more details emerge, the impact cannot be concluded.

"The completion of this transaction will give some clarity. So I think we should wait and watch for this," Deshpande stated during the interview, emphasising that it will not be possible to say anything at this moment.

Tata Steel X APL Apollo Arrangement

Tata Steel will acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, or a 26.38% stake, in APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 15,510 crore, according to deal terms announced by the companies in an exchange filing on Monday.

The acquisition will be carried out in three tranches at a price of Rs 2,301.40 per share, as per the filing. Following the transaction, Tata Steel will become a significant shareholder in APL Apollo Tubes, India's largest structural steel tube manufacturer.

As part of the transaction, Tata Steel will also launch an open offer to acquire additional shares from public shareholders, in accordance with takeover regulations. The deal marks a major step in Tata Steel's strategy to strengthen its downstream steel products portfolio and deepen its presence in value-added construction and infrastructure segments.

The proposed acquisition comes after APL Apollo Tubes had announced the acquisition of Tata Steel's colour-coated sheets and steel tubes business. The latest transaction further expands the strategic relationship between the two companies and could reshape ownership at APL Apollo Tubes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.