In a trouble for Dhruv Rathee, a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant on Monday against YouTuber in connection with a criminal defamation case dating back to 2018, Live Law India reported.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anam Rais Khan of the Saket District Court passed the order in a complaint filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan over an allegedly defamatory video on a political party published by Rathee on his YouTube channel.

The case relates to a video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II', which was released in May 2018. Sanskrityayan alleged that the content contained false and damaging statements that adversely affected his reputation.

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What Is the 2018 Defamation Case Against Dhruv Rathee?

Rathee had published a video on his official youtube channels in which he made the controversial allegations. The video attracted considerable attention on social media in 2018 after it was shared by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Following its publication, Sanskrityayan approached the court, claiming that the allegations were baseless, malicious and intended to harm his public image.

Former Delhi CM Role in the Defamation Proceedings

Sanskrityayan had initially filed a defamation case against both Rathee and Kejriwal over the video. Kejriwal later informed the court that sharing the video had been a mistake, following a separate proceedings under his name that was registered in its circulation.

However, the complaint against Rathee continued independently, as he was the creator and publisher of the original video.

Legal Proceedings Continue Before Saket Court

The latest warrant added another development in the long-running criminal defamation proceedings. The case concerns allegations made in the 2018 video and the complainant's claim that they damaged his reputation.

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