Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday, November 23, jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The initiative marks an important step towards strengthening cross-border connectivity and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The two leaders virtually flagged off the train from New Delhi, while Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration programme at Ayodhya Dham railway station.

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The new train service connects two important destinations associated with the Ramayana tradition. Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, while Janakpur Dham in Nepal is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Saryu-Kamala Express will cover approximately 604 kilometres between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham in around 19 hours. The weekly service will provide passengers with a direct rail connection between the two destinations without requiring a change of trains.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Route And Timings

The Saryu-Kamala Express will operate once a week in both directions, with regular commercial services scheduled to begin on November 28.

The train will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 PM and reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 PM on Tuesday, Nepal time.

On its return journey, the train will leave Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 1:10 PM, Nepal time, and arrive at Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 AM on Sunday.

The service will have stoppages at 10 intermediate stations, including Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

India-Nepal Connectivity Gets A Boost

The new rail link is expected to make travel easier for pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhya and Janakpur. It is also expected to strengthen the Ramayana tourism circuit and improve connectivity between communities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal.



The service could further support local businesses, tourism operators and hospitality establishments along the route by improving passenger movement and cross-border accessibility.



The inauguration took place during Balendra Shah's two-day state visit to India, which also included discussions with PM Modi on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, hydropower, trade, infrastructure and connectivity.



The train service adds another dimension to the longstanding cultural and economic relationship between India and Nepal.



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