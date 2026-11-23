Suzlon Energy Ltd. said on Monday that it was hit by a cyber incident but has not observed any impact on its business-critical applications so far.

Suzlon said it took immediate steps to contain the incident, initiated precautionary measures and activated response protocols. It also reported the incident to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), according to its notification to the exchanges.

"At this stage, no impact is observed on business-critical applications by this event," Suzlon said in a disclosure. The company urged stakeholders to refrain from rumours and speculation about the incident.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Earlier in the day, Persistent Systems said a US-based law firm it had engaged for immigration-related matters may have experienced a cybersecurity incident in which employee immigration data and supporting documentation were allegedly exfiltrated.

"We are aware that a U.S.-based law firm that Persistent Systems (the 'Company') engaged for immigration matters of the Company may have experienced a cybersecurity incident, and certain of our employee immigration data and supporting documentation was purportedly exfiltrated from that law firm," Persistent Systems said in its statement to stock exchanges on Monday.

The company said its systems remained secure and business operations continued as normal.

"Claims that the Company's critical information was stolen is unverified as the law firm was not in possession of such information," it said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.