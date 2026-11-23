When Wall Street had its worst day in months on Friday, the textbook said gold should have rallied. However, it did the opposite, with spot gold plunging as low as $3,502.93 an ounce and ending the US session near $3,537.90, its lowest since September 2025. That capped a weekly drop of about 9%, the metal's worst week in eight months. Gold is now roughly 36% below its record of about $5,595, hit on Jan. 29.

The same day, the S&P 500 fell 3.7% to close more than 10% below its Oct. 6 record, confirming a correction. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.3% and turned negative for 2026. Over the week, the Nasdaq lost about 10% and the S&P 500 8.6%.

So why did a haven sink alongside the very assets it is meant to protect against? Analysts point to an old and unwelcome market mechanic: the margin call.

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Gold Became The Cash Machine

When leveraged bets on stocks go wrong, brokers demand more collateral. Investors facing those calls sell whatever they can, as fast as they can. Gold, one of the most liquid assets in the world and still sitting on big gains for many holders, is often first in line.

"When AI stocks fall sharply, investors often sell gold to cover margin calls and raise cash," Ranim Turfa, head of research and market analysis for MENA at Tickmill, told NDTV Profit in an emailed interaction last week.

Firas Bechwaty, head of business development at ICM MENA, made the same point. The slide in AI stocks "compounded the decline for the metal", he told NDTV Profit in an emailed response, as investors sold holdings to shore up losses elsewhere.

The amount of borrowed money in the market makes this more than a theory. Debit balances in US customers' margin accounts stood at $1.45 trillion at the end of October, according to FINRA, the US brokerage regulator. That is about 22% higher than a year earlier, though slightly below June's peak of $1.50 trillion.

Friday Gave The Game Away

Gold usually takes its cue from bond yields and the dollar. On Friday, it ignored both. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell about 10 basis points to roughly 4.94% and the two-year yield eased to around 4.65%, as money rushed into government bonds. The dollar also slipped from recent highs. Both moves should have helped a metal that pays no interest and is priced in dollars.

Gold fell 2.4% anyway. When bullion drops on a day yields and the dollar fall, the selling is usually about raising cash, not about the rate outlook.

The dollar had already taken gold's place as the haven of choice. "The dollar has also become the preferred haven, reaching a 19-month high," Turfa said.

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The Fed Had Seen It Coming

The sell-off may have caught many investors off guard. It was not a scenario the Federal Reserve had missed.

Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 27-28 meeting, released on Nov. 18, show staff took policymakers through stress scenarios in which falling asset prices force investors to sell to deleverage and fund managers to sell to meet redemptions. Staff named stretched asset valuations and hedge fund leverage as the most salient vulnerabilities.

Almost all participants discussed what would happen if returns on AI investment disappointed investors. Most observed that AI-related debt had grown rapidly, much of it through "complex and opaque financing structures".

Rates Still Hang Over Gold

The forced selling landed on a market already under pressure from the prospect of more Fed hikes.

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, and core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3% for a third straight month, Bureau of Labor Statistics data show. Hours before that release, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a core reading of around 0.3% would mean a 50-basis-point hike "should be considered" in December.

The October minutes showed almost all policymakers saw further increases as likely to be appropriate. A couple said a move bigger than 25 basis points could be weighed if inflation data were unfavourable.

The stock rout has since cooled talk of a jumbo hike. CME Group's FedWatch tool on Monday put the probability of a December increase at 94.7%, with the rest on no change, leaving little room for a half-point move. Bechwaty had called a 50-basis-point hike a tail risk "with limited support on the committee", with 25 basis points the base case.

What Could Stop The Slide

Gold clawed back some ground on Monday. Spot prices were around $3,625 an ounce by early afternoon in India, up about $87. The India Bullion and Jewellers Association's morning rate for 999-purity gold was Rs 1,25,123 per 10 grams.

Whether the bounce lasts may hinge on Wednesday's US personal consumption expenditures data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, and then the Fed's Dec. 8-9 meeting.

"A softer US inflation print or fading expectations of further Fed hikes would be the clearest trigger," Turfa said of a recovery.

Bechwaty said $3,500 was now the next level in focus. Turfa had also marked the $3,500 area as one where the metal could find strong support.

The market's steadiest buyer has not gone anywhere. Central banks bought 321 tonnes of gold in July-September, well above their recent typical quarterly pace, according to the World Gold Council. China's central bank extended its buying streak to 24 months in October, with its largest addition since late 2023, the council said.

"Continued central bank buying is the main factor that could slow the decline," Turfa said.

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