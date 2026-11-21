Gold has had a terrible November, and analysts aren't ready to call a bottom yet. Spot gold dipped to $3,502.93 an ounce on Friday, and was down about 9% for the week. It was the metal's lowest level since September 2025 and its worst week in eight months, Reuters reported. The fall leaves gold more than a third below the record $5,594.82 an ounce it hit on Jan. 29.

In India, MCX gold futures for December delivery fell more than Rs 4,900, or 4%, to around Rs 1,22,550 per 10 grams on Friday afternoon. That is about 36% below the contract's January peak of Rs 1,93,096. Retail prices of 24-carat gold fell Rs 5,120 per 10 grams in a single day to Rs 1,25,570.

The question now is how much further prices can fall before the year ends.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Why Gold Is Falling

The trigger is the US Federal Reserve. Markets had spent most of the year expecting rate cuts. Now they are bracing for a hike instead.

Traders see a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's Dec. 8–9 meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Fed Governor Christopher Waller has even said a bigger 50-basis-point move could be considered. Higher rates make gold, which pays no interest, less attractive to hold. They also lift the dollar.

The sell-off in AI stocks has made things worse. Investors facing losses in equities are selling gold to raise cash.

"The ongoing AI-related equity selloff is prompting some forced liquidations of gold positions," David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, told Reuters.

The Levels Bears Are Watching

Almost every analyst is focused on one level, which is $3,500 an ounce. Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, told Kitco News that a break below $3,500 could take gold to $3,430–3,450. On MCX, that works out to roughly Rs 1.19 lakh per 10 grams.

Others see more room to fall. Sean Lusk, co-director of commercial hedging at Walsh Trading, said gold could drop another $300 quickly if $3,500 doesn't hold. He sees the next major support at $3,256–3,280, around where gold bottomed in mid-2025.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said the "next real support zone for gold" sits in the $3,200 to $3,400 area.

Frank Walbaum, market analyst at Naga.com, put the downside in plain terms. A sustained move below $3,500 "could expose the metal to further losses towards the $3,200 level," he told The National.

At $3,200 an ounce, MCX gold would be at about Rs 1.11 lakh per 10 grams, nearly 9% below Friday's levels.

Pepperstone's head of research, Chris Weston, sees a break below $3,500 exposing the $3,300–3,400 zone. That's where longer-term investors and physical buyers may start stepping in, he said.

Bears Outnumber Bulls

Sentiment is firmly negative. In Kitco's weekly survey, nine of 15 Wall Street analysts expect gold to fall further next week. Only four see it rising. Among retail investors, 46% are bearish.

CPM Group has a "stand aside" recommendation on gold. It expects prices to move sideways between $3,560 and $4,000 until December 2.

Indian analysts are cautious too. "The near-term outlook remains weak," said Kaveri More, commodity technical analyst at Choice Broking. She sees MCX gold falling towards Rs 1.20 lakh, and says traders should wait for signs of stabilisation before betting on a recovery.

Not Everyone Is Giving Up On Gold

The long-term bulls haven't gone anywhere, though most have trimmed their numbers.

Goldman Sachs has cut its gold forecasts twice this month. It now sees gold at $4,150 an ounce by end-2026 and $4,650 by end-2027. Its economists expect the Fed to hike again in December and once more in March. Goldman also warns that a 300-tonne unwinding of gold ETF holdings could pull its end-2027 estimate down to $4,265.

Still, the bank expects central bank buying to put a floor under prices. "We retain our longer-term constructive view on structurally strong central bank demand," Goldman's strategists wrote.

Waleed Said, market and technical analyst at GivTrade, also sees the fall as temporary. "This is a cyclical correction inside a structural bull, not the top," he reportedly said. He added that a close below $3,400 would change that view.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.