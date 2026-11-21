Desert Vipers will take on MI Emirates in the opening match of the fifth edition of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, November 21.

The contest will be a repeat of last season's final, in which Desert Vipers defeated MI Emirates by 46 runs to claim their maiden ILT20 title.

The defending champions will now look to begin their new campaign with another victory against the same opponents.

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Both teams consist of several international stars in their squads and will be looking to make a strong start to the tournament.

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The fifth edition of the ILT20 will feature six franchises competing across 34 matches. Apart from Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, the tournament will feature Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz.

The league-stage matches will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team facing the other five sides twice. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the playoffs.

The tournament will run from November 21 to December 20, with the final scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates: Date And Time

The Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will be played on Saturday, November 21.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates: Venue

The opening match of the ILT20 2026-27 season will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the Unite8 Sports and ZEE television networks in India.

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Where To Watch Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the FanCode app and website for English coverage.

Hindi coverage will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

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