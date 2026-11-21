Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a bridge, named after former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, over the Ganga in Vaishali district.

After its inauguration, Modi, accompanied by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, walked on the bridge for a few minutes.

The PM also waved to the crowd with a ‘gamcha'.

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The six-lane bridge, which connects Bidupur block in Vaishali to Kachhi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, has been named 'Nitish Setu', in deference to the former chief minister, on whose watch the project was conceived and came close to completion.

The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore.

The project connects Kachhi Dargah on National Highway 22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali. It comprises a 9.76-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads, officials said.

The government is also confident that the 'Bidupur-Kachhi Dargah Corridor' will become an attractive destination for investors, as it has the potential to emerge as a hub of tourism and logistics, officials said.

Besides, traffic congestion on the over 40-year-old Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting Patna and Hajipur, is expected to come down after 'Nitish Setu' becomes operational.

It will reduce travel time between north and south Bihar and particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education, the officials said.

The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development, they added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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