Actor Pankaj Tripathi became one of the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) two months ago. Since he came on board, the body has made some notable changes. The censor board's new guidelines include producers submitting the full, finished version of their film and a title will not be treated as final until the certificate is issued. The board can also ask for changes to it.

While these guidelines have created a stir in the industry, Tripathi said that he aims to make the certification process smoother and bring filmmakers closer to the board.

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Pankaj Tripathi On Bridging The Gap

After attending a CBFC meeting, the actor told Mid-Day, “I came to know that the CBFC wants to reduce the gap between filmmakers and itself. Intelligent filmmakers know how to make movies keeping in mind the country they cater to, and the board wants to understand the filmmakers. As a member, I'm still learning about how things work. Whenever I am called for a meeting, I will put forward the concerns of filmmakers.”

Why Controversies Get Amplified?

The board has often landed into controversies over the decades. Speaking about that, Tripathi said that the popularity of cinema ensures that any controversy surrounding a film or its certification gets amplified.

“Films are a popular medium in India. Everything gets discussed and dissected quickly. Several people [on the board] watch the film. If there is a problem, it is to be discussed further. As artistes and filmmakers, we have to be mindful [of what we're clearing], and to do so, diverse groups of people need to watch a film and [voice] their view at the certification level,” he said.

Support For Ending Tatkal Certification

This is why the actor supports the withdrawal of the Tatkal certification facility, which had come into force in June 2026. According to him, such decisions cannot be made in haste and needs careful examination at several levels.

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“The process of making a film takes months. You cannot expect the certification process to be completed in five hours. The members have responsibilities; they have to look at the objectives and guidelines,” Pankaj Tripathi concluded.

Chaired by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the members of the new 18-member body include Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan, Prosenjit and Ricky Kej, among others.

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