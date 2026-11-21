Get ready for a dose of humour and entertainment as Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan join Karan Johar on the couch for the latest episode of the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. A promo for the upcoming episode was shared on Instagram on Saturday.

From Akshay's witty one-liners to the actors' camaraderie, the episode promises plenty of laughs.

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In the promo, Karan revealed that bringing Akshay and Ravi together was not his idea. Instead, Akshay suggested the pairing. Explaining his reason, the actor said, “I know his comedy side. But he's actually a very emotional guy.”

Ravi was visibly touched, and he responded, “People walk and come up in life. I've crawled and I've reached. He's so right. I love you,” before hugging Akshay.

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The conversation took a hilarious turn during a rapid-fire round when Karan asked Akshay to choose between spending a year without sex or a year without working out.

The Housefull actor was quick to quip, “But isn't sex the best workout?” His cheeky remark left Karan and Ravi bursting into laughter.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Karan wrote, “When @akshaykumar suggested this pairing, I knew we were in for a riot...but even I wasn't prepared for THIS much entertainment! @ravikishann. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 7, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”

Fans React To Akshay Kumar And Ravi Kishan's Koffee With Karan Promo

The promo has also sparked excitement among viewers, who are looking forward to watching the two actors share the couch.

“Damnnn can't wait for this one,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “This episode gonna be hilarious one !!”

“Finally. Ab hoga Dhamaal,” said a user.

An account wrote, “Ooooo an interesting pairing - ready for the laughs.”

“So so happy and excited for this pairing!! This is going to be one of the best ones,” another viewer commented.

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Koffee With Karan Season 9

The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will stream this Wednesday at 7 PM on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

This season opened with Salman Khan as a solo guest, with Karisma Kapoor making special appearance. It was followed by Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Birla-Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

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