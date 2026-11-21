Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office as the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer enters its third weekend. With its worldwide gross nearing the Rs 1,600 crore mark, all eyes are now on whether the film can add another Rs 100 crore to its collection over the weekend.

The film is currently Rs 25.40 crore short of the Rs 1,600 crore milestone after its worldwide gross reached Rs 1,574.60 crore on Friday, November 20. With its third weekend underway, the film is expected to witness a further boost in collections.

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Earnings

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Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. Its collection jumped to Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 before the film earned Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

The film witnessed a significant surge on Day 5, collecting Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this up with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 564.60 crore.

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During the second week, the film earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. It then collected Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15, taking its second-week total to Rs 299.15 crore.

On Day 16, Ramayana collected Rs 16.30 crore net in India. With the third weekend now underway, the film will look to capitalise on the weekend boost.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles was released on November 5.

The ensemble cast also features Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, among others.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya,and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

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