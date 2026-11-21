The GST Network (GSTN) has added metro rail as a new mode of transport in the e-way bill system.

Currently, the facility has also been released in the "Sandbox environment" for API users to test and make necessary changes to their systems. Its roll-out in the live API environment will be announced separately, GSTN, which manages the IT backbone of Goods and Services Tax, said.

The facility follows a government notification dated October 26.

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With this addition, the e-way bill system now has five modes of transport: Road, Rail, Air, Ship and Metro Rail.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the e-way bill is mandatory for transiting goods valued at Rs 50,000 and above, both inter- and intra-state.

GSTN, in an advisory issued on November 20, said the new option is available to web users for generating e-way bills and updating transport details.

Users transporting goods through metro rail must select it as the mode of transport and enter the mandatory transport document number.

The new option is also available for vehicle updates and generation and re-generation of consolidated e-way bills.

"API users are advised to undertake the necessary changes and complete testing before its roll-out in production," GSTN said in an advisory.

In the GST system, API users are businesses or transporters who use software connected directly to the GST portal to generate e-way bills and carry out other GST-related activities, instead of logging in and doing it manually on the portal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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