A woman medical student who was allegedly abducted from her college campus in Mangaluru in broad daylight has been rescued from a relative's house in Kerala, police said. The student, whose suspected forcible removal was captured in a video that circulated widely on social media, has told investigators that she does not wish to return to her family.

The incident, which took place at Kanachur Medical College in Deralakatte, has triggered a political controversy, with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) accusing the Karnataka government of failing to maintain law and order and demanding stringent action against those involved.

According to police, the student's statement has been recorded following her rescue. As she is legally an adult, she will be allowed to decide where she wishes to stay.

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Officials said she would undergo a medical examination before being moved under police protection either to a location of her choice or to a women's counselling and support centre.

The alleged abduction came to light on Thursday evening after a video surfaced online purportedly showing several individuals, believed to be members of the student's family, allegedly forcibly taking her away from the college premises.

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The footage prompted Mangaluru police to launch an investigation and trace the student to a relative's residence in Kerala. Social media posts claimed that the woman, who belongs to the Muslim community, was in a relationship with a Hindu man. However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and the claims circulating online are being investigated.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told PTI that the woman, being an adult, has the legal right to choose where she lives. He said forcibly taking her away against her wishes constitutes a criminal offence.

The commissioner observed that an immediate report to the police could have helped officers intercept the vehicle before it travelled out of the state.

Police have registered a case under Sections 140(3) and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to kidnapping or abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person, and wrongful restraint.

However, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticised the Karnataka government, alleging that the incident reflected a deterioration in law and order across the state.

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In a post on X, Bansal questioned how a student could allegedly be taken away from a medical college campus without intervention from teachers, staff or fellow students.

"Whether the government of Karnataka had given free hand to all Islamic fundamentalist forces to do whatever they like? Is there no law and order in the state, particularly in Mangaluru?" Bansal said.

"If this type of forceful kidnapping is possible in a medical college campus, what is happening elsewhere in the state can be easily understood," he added.

He questioned the police's response, claiming that no FIR had been registered and no arrests were made more than 24 hours after the incident. Police, however, have confirmed that a case has been registered under the BNS.

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