Medical students from Maharashtra's drought-affected talukas will receive relief from examination fees for the winter 2026 session, following appeals to the state government over the payments they were required to make. The waiver covers eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students at medical colleges affiliated with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). The university sought nearly Rs 38 crore in government assistance after more than one lakh students applied for the concession.

In a communication to MUHS, the Medical Education Department instructed the university to implement the benefit under existing government resolutions issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

"A total of 1,06,308 students from drought-affected talukas had sought examination fee waiver. The university sought government assistance of Rs 37,92,02,790 towards the examination fees. The examination fees of eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students from medical colleges affiliated with MUHS in the drought-affected talukas will be waived," the order read.

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Moreover, the government has provided for reimbursement of examination fees through MUHS, while retaining a separate arrangement for students whose fees are already covered by scholarships from various departments.

For students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, EWS among others, who have already received examination fee reimbursement, the payments will be facilitated through the departments responsible for their respective benefits, according to the order.

MUHS has been directed to take immediate action and make the necessary arrangements in its examination fee system to give effect to the decision.

The instructions establish how the relief will be administered for the winter 2026 session, with the university handling the waiver and reimbursement process alongside the separate departmental arrangements for students covered by existing scholarship benefits.

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