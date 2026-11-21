For pensioners, submitting the Life Certificate is an important annual requirement to continue receiving a pension without interruption. The process is no longer limited to visiting a bank or pension office in person, and digital options make it easier for many pensioners to complete verification from home.

If you or a family member receives a pension, here are 7 important things to know about the Life Certificate.

1. What Is A Life Certificate?

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A Life Certificate is proof that a pensioner is alive and eligible to continue receiving pension benefits. Pension disbursing authorities use it to verify the pensioner's status and prevent pension payments from being stopped due to non-submission.

2. Who Needs To Submit It?

Pensioners receiving a government pension generally need to submit their Life Certificate as part of the annual verification process. The requirement can vary by pension scheme and pension-disbursing authority.

3. When Should Pensioners Submit It?

The annual Life Certificate submission window is generally around November, although the exact timeline can differ by category. Pensioners should check the rules applicable to their pension scheme rather than waiting until the last date.

4. Do You Have To Visit The Bank?

Not necessarily. Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate through multiple channels, including digital methods. Jeevan Pramaan, the government's Digital Life Certificate system, allows eligible pensioners to complete the process electronically.

5. What Is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service that allows pensioners to generate a Digital Life Certificate. Once successfully generated, the certificate can be made available electronically to the relevant pension disbursing agency.

6. Can Pensioners Submit It From Home?

Yes, eligible pensioners can complete the digital process from home using supported devices and authentication methods. Pensioners can also seek assistance through designated service centres, banks, post offices and other authorised channels.

7. What Happens If You Don't Submit It?

Failing to submit the required Life Certificate within the applicable timeline can affect pension payments. If a pensioner has missed the deadline, they should contact their pension-disbursing authority or bank promptly and complete the required verification.

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