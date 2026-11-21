The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food safety violations across the state, conducting more than 25,500 inspections between April 1 and October 31, 2026. During the seven-month enforcement drive, officials seized food products worth Rs 152.65 crore and arrested 1,688 people in connection with various violations.

The FDA said that its Food Division inspected a total of 25,514 food manufacturing, storage and retail establishments during this period; of these, 11,506 establishments found violating food safety regulations were issued improvement notices, while 1,651 licences were suspended for non-compliance.

Crackdown On Illegal Sales Of Gutkha And Paan Masala

The administration also carried out inspections at 6,988 hotels, restaurants, dhabas and clubs across Maharashtra. Of these, 4,442 establishments received improvement notices for failing to meet prescribed food safety standards. Authorities suspended 937 licences and cancelled another 23 licences following the inspections, reported The Indian Express.

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The FDA continued its action against the illegal sale, transportation and distribution of banned gutkha and paan masala. During the campaign, officials registered 1,304 cases and arrested 1,629 accused. Banned products worth Rs 41.94 crore were seized, along with 207 vehicles valued at approximately Rs 17 crore.

Edible Oil, Spices And Milk Under Scanner

The department also zeroed in on essential food commodities, including edible oil, spices and milk. During inspections of 1,567 edible oil samples, stocks worth Rs 27.60 crore were seized. Similarly, inspections of 1,764 spice samples resulted in seizures worth Rs 22.34 crore. Officials also examined 5,114 milk samples and seized products worth Rs 13.37 crore.

Additionally, raids were conducted on mangoes, laddus, khava, bakery products, jaggery, ghee and ice cream, resulting in the seizure of food stocks worth Rs 47.39 crore.

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398 Food Samples Found Unsafe

The FDA collected 18,215 food samples under Section 47 of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Of these, 6,833 samples met the prescribed standards, while 567 were found substandard, 243 were misbranded and 398 were declared unsafe for consumption. Authorities also suspended 184 licences in connection with violations identified during sample testing.

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